PINEY POINT — Michael Tardy Johnson, Sr. 85, of Piney Point, MD and formerly of Darnestown, MD passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 6, 1935 in Washington, DC to the late Raymond Taylor Johnson, Sr. and Mary Louise Tardy Johnson.
On November 27, 1954 Michael (Mike) married his beloved wife, Janet Ann Johnson at St. Joseph's Church in Washington, DC. Together they celebrated over 65 wonderful years of marriage this past November and were blessed with seven children. Mike proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from November 1953 to November 1957 when he was honorably discharged. From then until 2002, he and two of his brothers owned and operated Johnsons Flower and Garden Centers, with four stores that served Maryland and Washington, DC. Mike managed the store in Gaithersburg, MD when he gained popularity among loyal customers. He had an outstanding reputation in the community and was well respected, kind, personable, and always made everyone feel welcome. His customers also grew to know him as a devoted Washington Redskins fan. He would write slogans on a chalkboard in front of the store so customers could guess who they were going to play the next week. His love and passion of the Redskins carried over into all of his children and grandchildren, as many today are devoted Redskins fans. His ringtone proudly played "Hail to the Redskins" theme song. In 1992, Mike began woodworking which ultimately turned into a passion. He started building clocks and spent many years constructing hundreds of clocks from antiques to modern, loving every one of them. In addition, he began building birdhouses, cabinets, beds, tables, and anything an order was put in for, as the word quickly got out about Mike and his gift of woodworking. During this time, he retired to Piney Point, MD on the Potomac River where he had spent his summers growing up as a child and teenager. Mike had such a love for gardening which can be seen by his beautiful displays in his front yard. Every year he grew tomatoes in his greenhouse for all his friend's spring gardens. His next memorable calling in 2002 was joining the Southern District Valley Lee Fire Department and Rescue Squad (SDVLFDRS) as an auxiliary member. His artistry of cooking led him to help with meal preps for monthly breakfasts and dinners; and over the last two years, he excelled to becoming an emergency medical responder. He thrived on helping others. This past February, Mike received the Harry M Koehler Award, the highest achievement given by the SDVLFDRS. He was extremely honored of this accomplishment. When COVID hit in March, Mike could no longer volunteer at the Fire Department until further notice. It was now time to enjoy his greatest passions of crabbing and fishing as well as spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mike was a highly respected member of the Lighthouse Road community. He was always seen going up and down the road either helping someone with a project or just socializing.
In addition to his beloved wife, Janet; Mike is also survived by his children, Diane L. Johnson (Shaun) of Piney Point, MD, Michael T. Johnson, Jr. (Marina) of Gaithersburg, MD, Patrick R, Johnson of Piney Point, MD, Mary K. Thompson (Andrew) of Pembroke Pines, FL, James C. Johnson (Roberta) of Poolesville, MD, David M. Johnson of Quince Orchard, MD, and Thomas E. Johnson (Carrie) of Reston, VA; his siblings: Raymond T. Johnson, Jr. (Megan) of Potomac, MD, Marshall H. Johnson of Clermont, FL, Mary S. Thomas (Charles) of Marco Island, FL, and James H. Johnson (Carol) of Chevy Chase, MD; 17 grandchildren: Kathryn (Kate) Domingues, Brett Johnson, Matthew Domingues, Leslee Johnson, Mallory Bowles, Kelly Bowles, Christopher (Chris) Thompson, Ryan Thompson, Heather Johnson, Jake Johnson, Michael (Joey) Thompson, Shelbie Thompson, Harrison Johnson, Grace Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Ella Johnson, Blake Johnson; and 4 great grandchildren: Lucas Domingues, Jayden Johnson, Bishop Lemons, Gabe Lemons and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Johnson, Sr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service led by Reverend Paul Nguyen at 7:00 p.m., at Second District Volunteer Rescue Squad, 45245 Drayden Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.
