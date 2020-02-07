NORTH WALES, PA — Michael B. Westfall, age 45, of North Wales, passed away at home January 20, 2020. He was the beloved partner of Kimberly Smith.
Born on December 31. 1974 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, he was a son of Jackie (Gaines) Richmond and the late Leon Burr Westfall, Jr.
Mike grew up primarily in Bridgeport, West Virginia and attended Harrison County Schools, graduating from High School in Maryland in 1993. Mike followed in the steps of his grandfathers and entered the Navy, where he was trained as an avionics technician, specializing in helicopters. Throughout the Navy and a subsequent career in avionics he travelled the world.
Mike’s favorite past-time was boating on the Chesapeake Bay, and he spent many hours anchored with his favorite beverage in hand on the Bohemia River. He was a lifetime animal lover, never meeting an animal he didn’t like, and gave a home to many rescue dogs in his life. He also enjoyed mountain biking, West Virginia University sports and maintaining aquariums. He was a tinkerer, like his grandfather, and when wasn’t busy with those interests always had a “project” underway at home.
He is survived by and eternally missed by his partner Kimberly Smith, his mother Jackie Richmond and her husband Ken. He is also survived by his rescue dogs Roxy and Bella.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in Michael’s name may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
