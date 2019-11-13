SUMMERVILLE, SC — Mildred L. Paterson Waller (Millie), 87, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019 in Summerville, SC. A ceremony to honor her memory will be held on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Simplicity — 281 Treeland Dr. Ladson, SC 29456. Millie is survived by her husband Robert Waller, her children Scott Paterson and Allison Clarke and her grandchild Lauren Paterson and other loving family.
