CARDOVA, TN — Nancy K. Lock Benes, age 58, of Cordova, TN died Friday, August 9, 2019, at 10:26 am in Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO.
Nancy was born July 12, 1961 in Quincy, Illinois, the daughter of Wayne and Mary Whiteaker Lock. She married Philip A.Benes on December 27, 1986 in Quincy, IL. He survives.
She a 1979 Quincy High School graduate and served as president of her senior class. She was a graduate of Greenville College, Greenville, IL and received her Masters Degree in Education Administration from SIU. Nancy spent a good portion of her career in elementary education both in Illinois and Missouri. She started as a teacher at Mulberry Grove, Southern Illinois, then taught in the Francis Howell District, and at Grace Christian, Maryland Heights, MO. She moved to the state of Maryland where she taught and worked in development and administration at The King’s Christian Academy. While there, she was part of a small group of people who were instrumental in building The King’s Christian Academy into one of the most well developed schools in Maryland. Nancy completed her career as a teacher and then as the middle school principal at Living Word Christian School, O’Fallon, MO.
Survivors in addition to her husband, Philip include her son, Capt. David Benes, USAF of Cannon AFB, NM; her daughter, Dr. Victoria Benes of Memphis, TN; her parents, Wayne and Mary Lock of Quincy; a brother, James (Babbett) Lock of Quincy, and her mother-in-law, Mary E. Benes of Cordova, TN.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Paul Benes.
Services: 11:00 am Friday, August 16, 2019 at Central Baptist Church, with Rev. Jason Sommerfeldt officiating.
Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Illinois
Visitation: 10:00 am — 11:00 am, Friday August 16, 2019 at Central Baptist Church, 7th and Broadway, Quincy
Memorials: The King’s Christian Academy (Callaway, MD)
Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.
