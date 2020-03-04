MECHANICSVILLE —Nancy P. Parker, 80, passed away February 26, 2020 at her home in Texas from natural causes. She was born in Norfolk, VA on August 12, 1939 to the late Charles and Margaret Parker. She was predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Parker Harris. She is survived by sisters Dede Loshinsky and Ginny Parker; her son Stanley Dobson, Jr.; daughter Vicki McManus; grandchildren Alicia Rutherford, Sven “Lane” Alstrom, Marisa Dobson, Molly and Jacob McManus; great grandchildren Avery Wiggins and Aris Rutherford; as well as nephews David, Dean, Dennis Harris, Alex Squieri; niece Sara Squieri; great niece Jessica Beal and her children Kenslyn and Kamden.
Nancy graduated from Oscar Smith High School in 1957. She worked at Allied Signal in St. Inigoes, MD and Tracor in Chesapeake, VA. She was a devoted and patient mother who taught her children to live by the Golden Rule. She loved to read. She was fascinated by Native American culture and the old west. Once her children were grown she lived and traveled around for years in the southwestern states and even went skydiving on her 75th birthday. She loved her family very much and we will miss her strong and quiet character.
Nancy’s family and friends will celebrate her long and happy life on Saturday, March 7th (more TBA through Facebook). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chicanos Por La Causa, 1112 E. Buckeye Rd, Phoenix, Arizona 85034, 602-257-0700.
