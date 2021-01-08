DOVER, Del. — Patricia Lynn (Kuzmick) Pierce of Dover, Del., formerly of St. Mary’s County, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020, at the age of 74 following a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. For full obituary go to: www.fariesfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, Patty had asked for donations to be made the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. (www.pancan.org).
