Paula Jan Letcher, 65, of California, MD passed away March 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born September 12, 1954 in Bethesda, MD, she was the daughter of Frank and Barbara (Brennan) Sevarino. Paula was a graduate of Bowie High School in Bowie, MD. She retired in 2010 after working for more than 30 years as a bookkeeper for the Sprinkler Fitters Union Local 669.

Paula married James Lee Letcher in 1981 and was privileged to become the mother of his two children, Shannon and Jimmy. She loved her family, hosting her yearly party, cruising anywhere, QVC, and riding her trike with her husband and friends. Paula was a member of the All American Harley Davidson Hughesville HOG Chapter and Ladies of Harley.

Predeceased by her father, Paula is survived by her husband James Lee Letcher; children Shannon Roecker (Andy) of Mechanicsville, MD and Jimmy Letcher (Jennifer) of California, MD; grandchildren James (JR) Roecker and Heather Roecker of Mechanicsville, MD; mother, Barbara Sevarino of Bowie, MD; siblings Donna Symonds (Ray) of Fleming Island, FL, Neil Sevarino (Lisa) of Glendale, AZ, Lisa Larson (Louie) of Elkridge, MD, and Laura Sevarino of Bowie, MD; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

