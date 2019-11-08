RICHMOND, VA —Peter is survived by his wife of 68 years, Maryanne. He is also survived by daughters, Susan (Dave), Catherine (Tom), and Mary (Randall); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was a graduate of Augusta Military Academy, George Washington University and Medical College of Virginia. He served in the US Army during World War II. Peter was the administrator of several hospitals in Virginia and retired from St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.
He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer and was a Life Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. In retirement, he enjoyed being with his family, his dog, Charlie, playing bridge and reading.
A burial service was held on October 26, 2019 at Riverview Cemetery in Richmond, VA, followed by a reception at his daughter Susan’s home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer or to New Hope Animal Rescue Shelter, P.O. Box 412, Providence Forge, VA, 23140.
