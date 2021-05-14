CALIFORNIA — Reginald Lawrence “Larry” Howard, age 66, passed away at home on May 1, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Lynne and devoted father of Keri Thatcher (Matthew), Jessica Bedsworth (Alan) and Christopher Howard. Loved brother of Gina Yarbrough (Doug) and Sharon Hillgartner (Milton), and proud grandfather of Audrey and Henry Thatcher.
At the time of his passing, Larry was a Senior Vice President of Dayton T. Brown, Inc. His career, which began with graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1977, included numerous civilian and military positions. A Naval Aviator (F-14) who transitioned to Aircraft Maintenance Duty Officer, he retired with the rank of Captain from the Program Manager, Aviation (PMA 205) at Patuxent River Naval Air Station, after 33 years of distinguished service. Key military positions included US Pacific Fleet, Director of Aircraft and Regional Maintenance and APML for the F/A-18 program. During his assignment as Program Manager Coordinator for the Royal Australian F/A-18 introduction he met and married his beloved wife of 33 years.
Other than his family, Larry’s passion was sailing. An avid sailor since the age of ten, he sailed and raced throughout the world. He loved the challenges and friendships he made along the way.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 at the Howards’ home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Hospice of St. Mary’s or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.