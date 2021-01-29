NORTH BEACH — Richard Ned Russell, Sr., 83, of North Beach passed away January 19, 2021. He was born January 29, 1937 in Abell, Md., to Raymond Francis and Cordelia Frances (Arnold) Russell.
He was affectionately known as “Brother” and “Dick” to his friends and co-workers and “Doc” to his grandchildren. Richard was raised in Abell and attended Margaret Brent High School. As a young man, in 1956, Richard worked alongside his father on excursion boats on the Wilson Line in Washington, D.C.
He married Rosalie Bergen on August 11, 1956, and they lived in D.C. until Richard joined the United States Army and soon after they traveled the country, until settling in North Beach in 1970. Richard joined the US Army on September 6, 1961, and was honorably discharged on March 27, 1968, after serving overseas during his two tours in the Army.
Richard was employed with Asbestos Workers Local Union 24 and as a union millwright with Local Union 1548, retiring in 1999. Richard was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Columba Masonic Lodge in La Plata. He was also a former member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion Stallings Williams Post 206. Richard was a sharp dresser and had an affinity for the latest fancy Ford truck. He will be remembered as a very generous person and was constantly giving to various charities, family members, and friends.
Richard is survived by his former spouse Rosalie Russell of North Beach, children Rhea Luckett and her husband Rob of North Beach, and Richard N. Russell, Jr. and his wife Elaine of Lexington, NC. He is also survived by his grandchildren Anthony Mosher, Jr., Michelle Mosher, Matthew Mosher and his wife Jessica, Richard N. Russell III, Gabriel Russell, and Matthew Russell, and great-granddaughters Allison and Whitney Mattera and Abigail and Madison Mosher.
He was preceded in death by his siblings Francis Russell, Joseph Lee “Archie” Russell, Thelma Darroch, and Lucille Estep. All services will be private. The service will livestreamed on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook Page on Friday, February 19 at 11:30 a.m.
