RIDGE — Richard Paul "Ricky" Yeatman, 64, of Ridge, Md., died at home on June 7, 2021. He was born July 28, 1956, in Leonardtown, a twin son of Harry and Margaret Raley Yeatman. He grew up in Dameron and attended St. Michael's School and Great Mills High School, graduating in the Class of 1974.
In 1978, he married Barbara Jean White and they raised two daughters in Mt. Airy. Ricky moved back to St. Mary's County following their divorce in 1999. He was a self-employed contractor (C & N Maintenance). He was always willing to use his skill and expertise to help others.
Ricky was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. He lived many years on St. Jerome Creek and owned a patch of woods on St. Jerome Neck, where he and his brother hunted. He also enjoyed turkey shoots at the American Legion and NASCAR.
Ricky was predeceased by his parents and his former wife. He is survived by his loving daughters, Christina Moore (Matt) of Summerville, South Carolina, and Nicole Little (Chris) of Ravenna, Ohio, and his grandchildren, Jaden Moore, Claire Moore, Bailee Little and Calee Little. He is also survived by his brothers Larry Yeatman (Nancy) of Towson, Ron Yeatman of Dameron and Ted Yeatman (Charlotte) also of Dameron, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Please join us in remembering our dad at St. Michael's Church, located at 16566 Three Notch Road in Ridge, on Friday, June 18, 2021. Church visitation will be at 11 a.m., a church service will be at noon and a graveside burial will be at 12:30 p.m. Food and fellowship will follow at the American Legion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Point Lookout Lighthouse Preservation Society Inc., P.O. Box 135, St. Leonard, MD 20685.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.
Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.
