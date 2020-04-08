Rita Faye Beane (Smith)

Rita Faye Smith Beane was born in Valdese, NC on October 15, 1939 to Claude L. and T. Lou Huffman Smith. She married James R. Beane on March 11, 1961 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Valdese, NC; and has one son, D. Lynn Beane (Ellen) of Helena, AL.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Kate Elizabeth Smith Icard and Margaret Ann Smith Baker; brothers Conley D. Smith and Wade C. Smith. She has one sibling remaining, a twin brother Robert Raye Smith (Nita) of Rutherford College, NC. There are several nephews and nieces and best friends Rita L. Brittain (Connelly Springs, NC), Carolyn Queen Rexrode (Davenport, FL), and Edna Bradshaw Newcomb (Valdese, NC)

Rita retired from the Washington Navy Yard in 1998 after working 15 years at Naval Air Station Patuxent River Maryland. She performed many volunteer activities in the County, volunteering at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for many years; was on the St. Mary’s County Mental Health Authority Board; worked at Heavenly Presents’ Religious (Catholic) Goods Store, a substitute teacher at the Holy Angels/Sacred Heart Catholic School, a CCD teacher and lecture for Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed cross-word and jig-saw puzzles, reading, and made many rosaries for both churches in her spare time. Traveling was one of her favorite past-times, including international travel to Italy, France, Ireland, Mexico, Canada, Portugal, Croatia, Germany, and Switzerland, and traveled within the US to 45 of the 50 states.

Survivor of multiple battles with breast cancer, the family has designated the American Breast Cancer Foundation for memorial contributions.

