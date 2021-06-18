HUGHESVILLE — Robert Amiel Gateau (Bobby), age 76, died of prostate cancer on May 24, 2021, at home in Hughesville, Md.
Robert A, Gateau is survived by his wife Maria (Beth) Gateau, of Hughesville, Md; his brothers, John A. Gateau, Jr. (Linda) and George M. Gateau; his sister's, Angel Judd (Craig), Patricia Muchow (Danny), Sandra Reece (Robbie) and a host of nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father John A. Gateau Sr., of Hollywood, MD and his mother Winifred Mae Gateau of Hollywood, Md.
Robert A. Gateau was born on February 12,1945 in Washington, D.C., to parents John A Gateau Sr. and Winifred Mae Gateau. He graduated from Anacostia High school in 1968. In 1968, he moved to Forestville, Md., and worked at Blue Plains Plant, D.C. for more than 38 years.
Bobby was a great family man and a loving husband. He married Maria (Beth) Van Tuyn in 1963. Bobby was a social, active man who was deeply involved in many hobbies for the majority of his life. He enjoyed crabbing, fishing, traveling, and having a good time. His family and friends will always remember his smiling face.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Bobby on June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. on Gateau Farm, Hughesville, MD 20637. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bobby's life. The family would like to thank everyone for all the thoughts and prayers.
