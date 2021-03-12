PALMYRA, Pa. — Ruth Lee Carter, 90, a resident of Londonderry Village, Palmyra, Pa., since 2014, passed away March 5, 2021, at her daughter’s home in hospice care. The majority of her life was spent as a Maryland resident.
She was born in Cumberland, Md., on October 13, 1930, to Joseph A. and Ruth N. (Smith) Mackert. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1949 and married Joseph D. Carter on October 20, 1951.
In 1966, she and her husband moved to St. Mary’s County where he served as the Director of Social Services. She served as his support and touchstone furthering his career by providing a welcoming and supportive home to family and friends.
Her “peaches” and “buds” were her greatest joy. These included her granddaughters Erin Nielsen (Ben), Jessica Schwab (Jeff), and Elizabeth Cassel (Bobby). She was blessed with nine great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter Mary Karen Newstadt (Allan) of Palmyra, Pa.; her sister, Mary Ann Byrnes (Jim) of Sarasota, Fla.; her son in law, George R. Kerig of Ridge, Md.; her granddaughters and great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph D. Carter and her daughter, Leslie M. Kerig.
She will be interred at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery, Flintstone, Md., in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Palmyra, Pa., or St. Aloysius Church in Leonardtown, Md.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.