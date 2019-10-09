CHARLOTTE HALL — Ruth Mae (Shiels) Glotfelty, 97, of Charlotte Hall passed peacefully at her home on October 4, 2019.
Ruth is survived by her sons, Gary (Rhoda), Robert, John (Jeanie), and William (Mary), six (6) grandchildren and seven (7) great grandchildren. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia February 27, 1922. Ruth enjoyed baseball, reading, Christmas and spending time with family. Her faith was very important to her.
Ruth’s Life Celebration and funeral service will be held at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, 30195 Three Notch Road, Box 128, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., with the Prayer Service at 5:00 p.m. The interment will be held on a later date at Quantico Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.
Memorial donations in Ruth’s honor can be made to the Special Olympics, 3701 Commerce Drive, STE 103, Baltimore, MD 21227-1651.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.