WALDORF — Sterling Edward Greene, Sr., 80 of Waldorf, MD, passed away on February 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Pearl Greene; devoted children, Ronald Greene (Paula), Christine King (Alan), Wilbur Greene (Nadine), Paula Mills, Paulette Young (Harold), Melissa Mills, Vernon (Al) Greene, Gary Greene, Toney Greene and Kenneth Greene (Brandy). He was predeceased by son, Sterling Greene, Jr.
Visitation at 10 a.m.; Mass at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Rd, Valley Lee, MD.
