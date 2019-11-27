MONTROSS, VA —Susan D. Gardiner, 86, of Montross, VA, entered eternal life on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at The Orchard, Warsaw, VA. She was born November 3, 1933, in Bogota, Colombia, S.A. She is survived by her husband, The Very Rev. W.R. Gardiner; her daughters, Jane Kanowicz (Mark), Kathleen May (Duke), Robin Kanowicz (Glenn) and Teresa Mattingly (Jay); her sister Loulie Canady; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, McGuire Wathen and her parents Raymond and Loulie Dodson. Susan was a school bus contractor in St. Mary's County, MD and drove for 40 years without an accident to her charges, a feat she was very proud of. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Holy Redeemer Anglican Church, 11264 Kings Highway, Montross, VA 22520. Memorial contributions may be made to the church at P.O. Box 275, Montross, VA 22520.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Home invasion, stalking suspects not fit for trial, judge orders
- St. Mary's MetCom employees receive award for saving a human life
- CSM seeks unified budget, funding flexibility with legislative amendment
- St. Mary's museums to feature holiday open houses Sunday
- Esperanza Middle School first-quarter honor roll
- St. Mary's library link
- St. Mary’s Teen Court volunteers participate in American Bar Association presentation
- Impeachment process is destroying the Democratic Party
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Events
-
Nov 28
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1Toy/Canned Food Donation
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.