LOVETTSVILLE, Va. — Susan Ellen Farrell Muth passed on August 16, 2021. Born and raised in Bushwood, St. Mary’s County, Md., on March 27, 1948. She was the daughter of William Johnson Farrell and Martha Louise Graves Farrell, both deceased.
Susan attended Catholic schools, graduating from St. Mary’s Academy in Leonardtown, Md., in 1966. After graduation she went to work for The Enterprise Newspaper in Lexington Park and on her 21st Birthday moved to Virginia where she took up permanent residence.
Susan was an Administrative Assistant with Nationwide Insurance Company, Manassas, VA; IBM, Manassas, VA and Parsons Brinckerhoff Construction Services, Herndon, Va. She retired from Parsons in 2005.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Muth, Lovettsville, Va.; a son, Ed Muth (Allison), Austin, Texas; a daughter, Martha (Marti) Nottingham (Addison), Lovettsville, Va.; and three grandchildren, James, Madisann, and Grayson. She is also survived by her sister, Jean Bean, of Leonardtown, and her brother, Thomas (Bosey) Farrell (Milly) of Leonardtown. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Betty Joy, of Hollywood, Md., and brother-in-law, Joseph Cullison, of Bushwood, Md. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Susan was the youngest of nine and predeceased by her brothers, James E., Robert F., and Joseph J.; and sisters Louise, Donna, and Dorothy Ann Cullison of VA, her sister-in-law, Adele Farrell, of Bushwood; and her brother-in-law, Stephen Bean, of Leonardtown.
Susan loved spending time with her family especially crafting with her little Grandson and she loved road trips with her husband through beautiful Loudoun County.
