Wayne C Steadman

MECHANICSVILLE — Wayne lost his long battle with CHF on March 20th. With the current contagious situation I am hoping to have a local Remembrance and Celebration of Life for him in the Fall if the virus is under control. Family and friends will be notified when the arrangements start to come together.
Wayne retired as a DEA Special Agent with over 25 years of service. He was the first to be awarded the DEA Purple Heart for life threatening injuries received in the line of duty. He also served as a Baliff at District Court in Leonardtown. He enjoyed telling stories from his time in Law Enforcement, as well as adventures he had serving in the US Navy.
Wayne leaves his wife, Marie, and four adult children: Michael Steadman, Jennifer Ferrigno, Andrew Steadman, and Erica Bass. He also leaves eight grandchildren: Sam Ferrigno, Will Ferrigno, Laurel Haestert, Amanda Haestert, MacKenzie Steadman, Cameron Steadman, Hanna Bass and Elijah Bass. He also leaves two great-grandchildren: Haley and Dillon Jones.
He is survived by three brothers: Bernard, Steve, and Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews
Wayne will be laid to rest where he grew up, on the Connecticut-Rhode Island border at a later date to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.