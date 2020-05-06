Wayne C Steadman

  • 0
+1 
Wayne C Steadman

WAYNE STEADMAN
+1 
N1711P57010C.jpg

MECHANICSVILLE — Wayne lost his long battle with CHF on March 20th. With the current contagious situation I am hoping to have a local Remembrance and Celebration of Life for him in the Fall if the virus is under control. Family and friends will be notified when the arrangements start to come together.

Wayne retired as a DEA Special Agent with over 25 years of service. He was the first to be awarded the DEA Purple Heart for life threatening injuries received in the line of duty. He also served as a Baliff at District Court in Leonardtown. He enjoyed telling stories from his time in Law Enforcement, as well as adventures he had serving in the US Navy.

Wayne leaves his wife, Marie, and four adult children: Michael Steadman, Jennifer Ferrigno, Andrew Steadman, and Erica Bass. He also leaves eight grandchildren: Sam Ferrigno, Will Ferrigno, Laurel Haestert, Amanda Haestert, MacKenzie Steadman, Cameron Steadman, Hanna Bass and Elijah Bass. He also leaves two great-grandchildren: Haley and Dillon Jones.

He is survived by three brothers: Bernard, Steve, and Richard; and numerous nieces and nephews

Wayne will be laid to rest where he grew up, on the Connecticut-Rhode Island border at a later date to be determined.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Steadman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

APG Chesapeake

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Covering COVID-19

Covering COVID-19 on the Mid-Shore

JIM NORMANDIN

Dear readers,

As the evolving concern and impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus heightens, all of us at your local newspaper and APG Media of Chesapeake are dedicated to providing the most recent and relevant information to our community.

During these unprecedented times, it is crucial for all people to get local and reliable information from a trusted source.

As we see our role to inform and update our community of the latest news or announcements, effective immediately, all local news, public information and announcements surrounding the coronavirus will be accessible as a public service to all visitors to our websites.

If you have questions or would like to submit information, please submit your questions to us and our news teams will do our best to assist you in providing information.

Each and every day, we are grateful for the work of our associates, the support from our community and the trust our readers and clients bestow in us.

Be safe.

Jim Normandin

President and Publisher

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Steadman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Newsletters