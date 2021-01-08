SMITHFIELD, Va. — On Sunday, December 27, 2020, William Abraham Callis, of Smithfield, Va., passed away at the age of 92.
Bill was born on February 29, 1928 in Ventura, Calif., to the late John Joseph Callis and Clara Maude Gardner. He is preceded in death by his brother John Faustin Callis and great grandson Daniel Mentik.
After graduating from High School, Bill enlisted in The United States Navy in 1946. He served as a yeoman reaching the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer before earning a naval officer’s commission and retired as a Lieutenant Commander. He served proudly for 27 years serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Retired from the Navy but not finished, Bill purchased his Radio Shack business in Lexington Park and operated it for 17 years. He spent his free time boating on the Patuxent River and Chesapeake Bay in his Egg Harbor cabin cruiser. After selling his business, he performed volunteer work in the White House mail room and Sotterley Mansion in Hollywood.
Bill was married to his loving wife Marilyn Lee (Clarke) Callis. They had spent 60 years together at the time of his passing, He is survived by his children, Karen Callis, Robert Callis, John (Jay) Callis, Virginia (Genie) Feliciano, Clara Callis, Karen McAlister, Daniel McAlister, David McAlister, Anne McAlister, 14 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren. Bill loved his wife and family, enjoyed a good gin martini and loved to tell stories of his time serving in the Navy. He will be missed.
Services were held at Littles Funeral Home in Smithfield, Va., on Sunday January 3, 2021. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
