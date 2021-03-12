LEONARDTOWN — Youngsik Moon, 84, of Leonardtown Md., died February 28, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown following a brief, sudden illness.
Dr. Moon was born September 27, 1936 outside Pyongyang, Korea to Sungkuk Moon and Kyoungsuk Ahn. When the Korean War broke out, he fled south with his family, ultimately settling in Seoul. There he decided to dedicate his life to medicine, receiving his medical degree from Yonsei University in 1960.
Following several years as a medical officer in the South Korean navy, he emigrated to the United States in 1964 and began his surgical residency at Maryland General Hospital in Baltimore. He moved to Leonardtown in 1972, where he opened a medical practice that eventually became the Hollywood Medical Center. Over the years, he was honored to care for generations of families, many of whom became his friends.
Dr. Moon also joined the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, where in the 1980s he performed the first laparoscopic surgery in St. Mary’s County, and later served as Chief of Staff there. He also participated in several medical humanitarian missions to North Korea over the years. He retired from medicine in 2018.
Outside of work, he enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and boating on the local waterways of St. Mary’s County, and he also had a keen interest in history.
Dr. Moon is survived by his wife Ronnie; his sisters Young Ae Moon and Young Hea Cha; two sons, Kenneth and Kevin; his granddaughter Julia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he dearly loved.
A service was held March 5 at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, Md. Please direct any memorial contributions to your local hospice or volunteer rescue squad.
