It never fails. When road projects in other parts of Maryland are proposed, they immediately step to the front of the line. Inter-County Connector? Come on up. Widening the D.C. Beltway? Sure, let’s talk about it.
But just bring up a project for Southern Maryland, and it gets parked on the shoulder. Consider the fantasy of a new Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge, for example.
Of course, it’s a numbers game. The more populous and squeaky wheel gets the grease.
So when Pete K. Rahn, on his way out the door as the state’s secretary of transportation, pulled back this week on the promise of a fifth lane for cyclists and pedestrians on the Charles County bridge that carries U.S. 301 into the Northern Neck of Virginia, it figured. It seemed too good to be true.
And of course, it was. The Maryland Transportation Authority, of which Rahn is the chairman, voted to renege on the dedicated exercise lane.
Don’t worry. The nearly 80-year-old, two-lane Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, which has become an even more important conduit for defense contractors here who have business relationships with the Navy base in Dahlgren (along with its convenient tourism connections between the two states) will be rebuilt. But it’s not what was originally agreed upon, and we’re not pleased with that turnabout. The bridge will now cost $463 million to build, since they’ll save $64 million by not putting in the extra lane. The MTA pitched one thing but did another.
A protected and dedicated lane was and still is a good idea and may serve future interests beyond occasional cycling tours — because it’s unknown how development will proceed on either side of the Potomac 20 or 30 years down the road. That makes the MTA’s decision to keep the new bridge to four lanes shortsighted.
But it won’t be Rahn’s problem to hear about soon. He’ll be headed home to New Mexico next month, leaving Gregory Slater, currently the head of the state highway administration, holding the bag — or the bridge. Maybe he’ll talk the MTA into bringing the bike lane back into the new bridge plans. But don’t count on it. Since the cost of the span can be cut by that omission, figure on four lanes, only for cars and trucks, going forward.
Which reminds us of another aspect of this bridge issue. It’s too bad the Charles County commissioners didn’t want to take on the old span as a pedestrian and bicycle path. Sure, it would probably need a fence to protect folks out to get some fresh air and exercise. And the maintenance of the road going forward would need to be considered. But the need to fix potholes caused by weather surely would not be as frequent as the current maintenance requirements. After all, we’re not talking about tons and tons of vehicles and passengers a day going back and forth across the span. And maybe a turnstile could be put up, with a nominal fee, like a dollar, for walkers, runners and riders to cross the Potomac.
But now, the current bridge will be demolished when the new one is built, with remnants of it turned into an artificial fishing reef. Not a terrible solution, but not a great one for cyclists and pedestrians.
The replacement bridge will be comprised of four 12-foot-wide lanes with 2-foot shoulders. Construction is slated to start next year, and is projected to be wrapped up late in 2022. The bridge will have a 100-year service life, according to the state.
And when that new U.S. 301 bridge starts to become long in the tooth someday, maybe the state will be ready to look at the Johnson bridge.