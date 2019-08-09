A rather expansive article in the Aug. 2 edition of The Enterprise headlined “Market for medical marijuana budding” portrayed a rather favorable view of the expanding market for marijuana in Maryland — in spite of its status as federally illegal and untested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval procedures for protecting the public against potentially harmful drugs.
We parents whose children disproportionally have been damaged by exposure to marijuana, as revealed in frequent school-based youth behavioral surveys showing major use by our schoolchildren, hope you would publicize a contrary view of “medical marijuana” by one of the nation’s top medical and drug prevention authorities, Dr. Robert L. DuPont, a former White House drug czar and former director of the NIH National Institute on Drug Abuse. He is currently president of the Maryland-based Institute for Behavior and Health.
Dr. DuPont’s recent piece in the Washington Examiner titled, “CBD is the new snake oil,” is available at www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/cbd-is-the-new-snake-oil cites “the explosive creation of a multibillion-dollar industry poised to make tremendous profits off desperate patients and their loved ones.” He cites “the deceptive advertising we’re seeing today” for cannabinoid products, which we citizens currently are deluged with in frequent mailings claiming curative benefits for practically every malady known to mankind.
We parents urge all our public officials who have responsibilities for public health and safety to oppose such rush to expand the federally illegal and FDA-unapproved use of marijuana “snake oil” medicines as current is underway in St. Mary’s County and throughout all the rest of Maryland today.