Celebrate the planet, virtually and physically

Half a century ago, many people thought nothing of dumping garbage or oil into waterways. But some folks, with an eye toward repairing the planet and preserving it for millennia to come, united in a response to an environment in crisis and proclaimed the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970.
In that first celebration, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — took to streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet. It is credited with sparking the modern environmental movement, and also gave rise to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The wave of action inspired by that first Earth Day also included the passage of landmark environmental laws, such as the Clean Air, Clean Water and Endangered Species acts. Other nations have since followed suit.
This year's theme for Earth Day is climate action. Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of that first ecological epiphany, but there will be some changes in how it will be commemorated. A number of worldwide celebrations were planned, but the coronavirus pandemic has put the kibosh on those in-person gatherings. There will be virtual Earth Day celebrations next week, and we wanted to give you a chance to prepare for a local one coming up this weekend.
Although Leonardtown’s 20th Annual Earth Day celebration will not be a physical gathering in the town square as in years past, there will be a virtual program available to watch starting Sunday on the town’s Facebook page, live from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Submissions may be posted from now until Wednesday, when it will be updated.
The coronavirus, as it turns out, has had at least one visible improvement on the environment. In the Indian state of Punjab, news outlets have reported, residents can see the Himalayas in the distance for the first time in decades, as industrial and automobile exhaust have diminished, thus reducing smog. But that's about the best thing you can say for the virus.
Earth Day is a good time to reflect on the progress we’ve made as a species toward living responsibly on this planet. It’s also a time to take a hard look at changes we still need to make.
The late Gaylord Nelson, a former Democratic senator from Wisconsin, founded Earth Day in 1970 after a massive oil spill in 1969 in Santa Barbara, Calif., in an effort to get environmental protection into the national agenda. Campaigns against littering, laws to keep industrial waste out of streams and smog out of the air, and regulations to protect endangered species all have come out of the environmental movement, but we can see there is still a need for Earth Day.
Every spring, for example, volunteers have taken part in Project Clean Stream, an effort organized to clean up the Chesapeake Bay watershed’s rivers and streams. They pull thousands of pounds of trash out of streams, including car tires, lawn chairs, bicycles, TVs, oil drums and car parts. That's postponed for now, but could return in the fall.
On one hand, we can celebrate this achievement, but we also have to recognize that if a few hundred volunteers can pull this much trash out of the water in a day, there’s probably a lot of trash still out there.
The Clean Energy Act, which took effect last fall in Maryland, increases the state’s renewable energy standards to 50% by 2030, sets a plan to raise the standard to 100% by 2040, and aims to increase jobs in the renewable energy sector.
That is good news. Solar and wind power have advanced greatly, but we have a long way to go to develop even more clean, renewable energy that will be abundant and reliable. We all would like someday to see cleaner water in the bay, and enjoy abundant populations of oysters, crabs and fish. That was the main agenda of Bernie Fowler when he was a state senator decades ago. He championed a federal lawsuit which directly led to many of the cleanups we have since seen in the Chesapeake and its tributaries.
Indeed, we still face serious challenges from a rising population that lives near rising seas. We owe it to ourselves, to our descendants and to the big, blue marble we all share to take these challenges seriously and to search for solutions.
Even in this time of social distancing, there's something we can do alone, or a few folks at a time. We could grab a trash bag and pick up garbage left along the roadside in our own neighborhood. That walk would certainly be considered exercise during the try-to-stay-at-home restrictions.
So stay engaged and celebrate our planet.