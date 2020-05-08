Celebrating that most essential job of all

Leonardtown, MD (20650)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.