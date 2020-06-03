Come show what St. Mary's is made of

People of all races and backgrounds have said it for years: There seem to be two criminal justice systems in America. One is for white people, the other is for people of color. And they’re by no means on equal footing.
The latest chapter in this unseemly saga played out last week in Minneapolis, when George Floyd, an African American man, died while being detained next to a police car. Four white policemen held him down. One of them knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, according to various reports including video footage of the incident. All four policemen were fired from their jobs, and the one who knelt on Floyd’s neck has so far been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. No charges have yet been brought against the other three.
Floyd’s death ignited protests across the nation and even the world. Many of these have turned violent, ugly and deadly, but it’s important to note that many of them have also featured police and community members coming together in peace, agreeing that this latest senseless death of a black American in the custody of white officers sworn to protect and serve can finally be an agent for positive change.
In that better spirit, there will be two gatherings this week in St. Mary’s County. We strongly urge you to attend one or both of them.
One of them is scheduled for this evening, Wednesday, June 3, at 6 on the lawn of the St. Mary’s County governmental center in Leonardtown. According to a social media post on the event, it is being hosted by St. Mary’s County Democrats. Called “March for Equality,” its organizers posted “We will gather peacefully, stand in solidarity, and demonstrate our intolerance for racism.” Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) and Marsha Williams of the St. Mary’s chapter of the NAACP are scheduled to speak. At the gathering, nine minutes of silence in honor of Floyd will be observed, and then the group will walk toward the town square. Face masks and social distancing are strongly urged, and signs are welcomed.
The second gathering is slated for Friday at 7 p.m. on the square in Leonardtown. St. Mary’s residents Amaya Reed and Emmanuel Wright are spearheading that event as part of the Black Lives Matter movement here. Reed pointed out that this protest will be completely peaceful, with absolutely no ill intent. Just people with strong opinions getting a chance to voice those opinions in a public setting, as is everyone’s right in America. Reed, Wright and their friends will distribute free bottles of water and snacks. They will also hand out flyers reminding all of citizens’ rights when being questioned or detained by police.
As we have seen over and over, it’s especially important for black families to have “the talk” with their children about how to behave around police officers. Although many won’t openly admit it, white people walk out of their homes every day surrounded by a force field of protection that minorities can’t match: their lighter skin color. A huge part of the clashes between minorities and the criminal justice system is that so many African Americans — men in particular — feel automatically and unjustly branded as suspects. This absolutely should not be. The old saying is that justice is blind, but it also needs to be colorblind.
A peaceful gathering took place Monday evening in the St. Mary’s Square shopping center on Great Mills Road. Called “Equality, Justice and Dignity for All,” it required only one law officer from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Cpl. Dale Reppel, to monitor it, and he helped with parking and prayed along with participants at the end of the evening. There’s a photo of Reppel and one of the organizers on Facebook, and both are appropriately face masked, mindful that we’re nowhere near to being out of the pandemic woods yet.
People of faith are taught from infancy that all human beings are made in the image of their creator. That’s why in religious art throughout the centuries, you’ll see a blond, blue-eyed Jesus in northern European paintings, a black Jesus in Africa, an almond-eyed Jesus in Asian nations.
There’s a lesson there for all of us to absorb. We are so much more alike than we are different. And to think a thin, shaded layer of epidermis causes so much dissension is sad to ponder.
So be part of the solution. Show up this week and protest injustice, peacefully.