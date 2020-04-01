Here's why local columnists have been cut

There’s an old adage in the newspaper business that for every letter printed that criticizes something, maybe 50 other people felt the same way but didn’t bother to write.
In that case, some folks are not at all happy with a recent decision made by our company to try to stanch some of the financial hemorrhaging that has befallen the print journalism industry nationwide ever since the coronavirus grabbed hold of virtually every facet of our lives.
On this page today, you will see five letters from subscribers protesting the elimination from our pages of three paid local columnists.
True to our policy on this Community Forum page, we let our readers have their say (within reason), even if their commentary is not flattering to The Enterprise. That’s the First Amendment in action.
So please allow us to explain what was behind the decision to discontinue Jamie Drake’s outdoors column in the sports section, Megan Johnson’s “Right, Meg?” column in classifieds and Audrey Ridgell’s “Around the County” column in the community section. It was a hard call to make.
APG Media, which bought The Enterprise and its sister papers in Southern Maryland in July 2015, encompasses 127 newspapers in 20 states, with more than 2,400 employees. Our three local papers are in APG’s Chesapeake region with about a dozen other publications, mostly on the Eastern Shore.
The life blood of a newspaper is its advertising, both in print and — nowadays — online. As the coronavirus pandemic has advanced, advertisers in the 20 states where APG does business began to dry up as those folks laid off employees and, in many cases, closed down temporarily. Also, it’s important to note, with courthouses shutting down for regular business due to COVID-19, legal advertising has shriveled considerably as the first quarter of the year comes to end.
Those financial hits have come at a time when our Southern Maryland newsroom staffs are working as hard as ever to provide you with constant updates regarding the coronavirus’ impacts on our community.
And all of our stories about the virus are in front of our website’s paywall, which means anyone can access that information free of charge, as a public service to our community during this national health emergency. Usually, news researched and disseminated by our trained journalism professionals can be accessed online only by subscribers. That is as it should be. Our product is accurate, timely information assembled under the brand and sterling name of The Enterprise. Under normal circumstances, consumers should have to pay for that product, both online and in print.
But these are not normal times, thanks to the coronavirus. And the paradox is that our offerings of free news as a public service could hurt our digital subscription sales.
Taking all of that into account, our company’s president in Minnesota decided a couple of weeks ago to divest APG — hopefully temporarily — of all outside correspondents and freelancers. In the newspaper business, those folks are called stringers. And in addition to the columnists, our papers in Southern Maryland were compelled to cut three writer/photographers and our longtime cartoonist. But Richard Schanck, who has drawn “Hokum” for more than three decades, has agreed to provide readers with his cartoon free of charge. We thank him sincerely for that.
The other 18 regions in our chain nationwide likewise parted company with their paid stringers. As painful as those layoffs are, they add up to savings we can use immediately to maintain the health of our business.
Like you, our newspapers have bills to pay, including rental of office space and payrolls. The same amount of money just isn’t there right now in display and legal advertising, so it had to come from somewhere.
The bad news is that, at least for the duration of the coronavirus crisis, the word stylings of our three columnists and other stringers will not grace our newspaper.
The good news is that when the economic picture brightens, they very well could return. We hope you, our loyal customers and readers, will continue to be patient with us as we do our level best to bring you the highest-quality news, sports and community coverage twice a week in print, and every day online.