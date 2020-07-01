Pandemic can't kill our independent spirit

Did you ever fall for this one: “Do they have the Fourth of July in England?”
Of course they do. They also have the third of July and the fifth of July. The Brits just don’t recognize it as one of the ultimate “it’s not me, it’s you” moments in Western civilization.
The nation’s big holiday is coming up Saturday (although Friday is the day off), and would it harm anyone to call it by its proper name: Independence Day? Of course not. What’s more, it might give us a real appreciation of what the holiday is all about.
And dare we mention that July 4 is not even the correct date for the anniversary of the declaration? You can take word of John Adams, one of our esteemed founding fathers, for it. “The second day of July, 1776, will be the most memorable epocha in the history of America,” Adams wrote in a letter to his wife, Abigail. That was on July 3, 1776. So come to think of it, getting off work on Thursday would have been more historically accurate.
So why do we celebrate on July 4? Blame the politicians, historian Pauline Maier tells us. “In 1777, Congress didn’t think of recalling the event until it was too late to celebrate the second, and the fourth became standard,” she wrote.
Adams, who in later years became our first vice president and second president, chose July 2 because the Continental Congress voted to approve the Declaration of Independence on that day. It could be argued that no one had more cred to make that call than he did. Adams’ “claim to share in the glory of independence was well founded,” Maier wrote. “He did far more than Thomas Jefferson to bring Congress to the point of approving separation from Britain.”
By July 4, members of the Continental Congress had only to approve a final draft of the declaration — and then scramble out of Philadelphia before being felled by either the summer heat or the British.
The first recorded use of the name “Independence Day” did not occur until 1791, according to several sources. In 1870, Congress made it an unpaid holiday for federal employees.
Now it’s a full-blown holiday, worthy of all the pomp and circumstance we can whip up. Cookouts, pool parties and other gatherings generally mark the occasion. But the great buzzkill of 2020 — the coronavirus pandemic — has put its stamp on this season, too. So Southern Maryland will resort to Plan B.
Pretty much all of the usual celebrations, complete with fireworks, have been nixed as social distancing and crowd limits linger. But there’s a notable exception. Running Hare Vineyard on Adelina Road in Prince Frederick is shooting off fireworks at dusk on July 3, but it is not free, and tickets are limited to 2,000. Call 410-414-8486 or see www.runninghardvineyard.com for more details.
If you choose, you can see a free livestreamed concert and enjoy fireworks from a distance. Online on Friday, you can watch the latest installment in St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s River Concert Series. At 7 p.m., you can go to chesapeakeorchestra.org or smcm.edu and check out “A Traditional 4th in an Unconventional Way,” which will feature jazz artist Hilary Kole performing from New York City, the Southern Maryland Community Gospel Choir, Chesapeake Orchestra Brass with Bryan Bourne on trombone, fire trucks in “Hosedown,” Ballet Caliente and a special presentation of fireworks.
In the midst of a long weekend off, though, we should certainly remain aware of what the holiday is all about in the first place. It’s the 244th anniversary of when 56 patriots took a big chance and signed the Declaration of Independence, mutually pledging “our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor” to freedom.
Please celebrate responsibly, remembering that even in these unusual times, this experiment in democracy we enjoy is still the best the world has yet to come up with.