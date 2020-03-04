If they pass, the Kirwan Commission’s education reform recommendations coming before our representatives in Annapolis will be awfully expensive. To help move more of your money into the kitty, both chambers are mulling legislation to implement significant new taxes, a couple of which came to their first hearings Friday and Monday.
Up for first review were a new digital advertising tax, under Senate Bill 2 and House Bill 695, as well as an expansion of the sales tax to include professional services, under House Bill 1628.
The Maryland Delaware D.C. Press Association — of which The Enterprise is a long-standing member — and the American Advertising Federation of Baltimore have come out sharply against these proposed taxes, which could hurt the news industry and the state’s economy overall.
It’s unrealistic to imagine that businesses could singlehandedly absorb substantial new taxes, on top of other recent legislative mandates, without passing some of those costs to consumers. Of special concern is the focus on taxing ads and advertising services. Advertising connects consumers to products and enables businesses to grow. Taxing advertising and advertising those services could choke economic growth.
If this legislation were to pass, Maryland would be the first in the nation to tax digital advertising. We really don’t know the effects of taxing digital advertising, but we can look to other states to see what happens when print advertising is taxed.
And those effects are sobering, according to Rebecca Snyder, MDDC’s executive director. Arizona, Iowa and Florida each passed broad advertising taxes years ago and each state later repealed those taxes, Snyder said. Since 1987, when Florida repealed its advertising sales tax, 40 states have considered and rejected the idea.
Florida’s experience is instructive. Advertising fell by 12%, and the tax was extremely difficult to administer. The tax was repealed in a special session five months after it took effect.
A sales tax on advertising is a really bad idea. When the cost of advertising goes up, there is less advertising, which leads to less consumer demand. Lower consumer demand reduces revenue, creates fewer jobs, slows the economy and reduces the tax’s usefulness as a revenue source.
In addition to everyday consumers, businesses and jobs would be dramatically affected by this legislation. Advertising expenditures account for $101.5 billion of sales in Maryland, Snyder said. That represents 14.6% of the $693.1 billion in total economic output for the state, according to economic research for the media and advertising industries that applied an economic model developed by Lawrence R. Klein, the 1980 Nobel laureate for economic science. The research further shows that sales of products and services driven by advertising help support 393,667 jobs — that’s nearly 15% of the 2.6 million jobs in the state.
Who sells the advertising that legislators desperately want to tax? Your local newspaper helps support its news coverage through connecting local small businesses to advertising in print and digital forms.
But this isn’t just about newspapers. The sole source of revenue for TV and radio broadcasters is advertising. An ad tax could ultimately lead to less local news, traffic, weather and sports.
Furthermore, most of the websites unconnected to newspapers are free and advertising supported. An ad tax would lead to less content or more paywalls, making them inaccessible to many lower-income Marylanders.
Advertising agencies across Maryland, many of them small businesses, would be at a severe disadvantage when competing with firms located outside the state — firms who aren’t saddled with these additional tax burdens.
Advertising is a communications process that helps produce the final sale of a product, which is most likely already subject to the state sales tax, thus layering tax upon tax. So the irony here is less advertising leading to fewer sales could actually lead to reduced tax revenue.
This toxic cocktail of new taxes would actually punish Maryland companies for being in Maryland. Advertising, marketing and media agencies in particular could be forced by the folks in Annapolis to either price themselves out of the market or absorb costs that obliterate their already slim profit margins.
That would be the very antithesis of Maryland’s being “open for business,” as the state’s marketing slogan puts it.
We vehemently oppose this pending legislation. So SB 2 sponsors Sen. Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s) and Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city), as well as HB 695 backer Del. Alonzo T. Washington (D-Prince George’s), should reconsider the cross-filed bills dealing with digital advertising taxes. Likewise, the seven Democrats including Washington and Del. Michael Jackson of Calvert and Prince George’s who are behind HB 1628 that would heap one sales tax onto another need to back up and reconsider.