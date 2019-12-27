In the hit song by The Police, “De Do Do Do De Da Da Da,” Sting wrote, “Poets, priests and politicians have words to thank for their positions.”
Indeed. Journalists do, too, and the dedicated handful of us who ply our trade for modest livelihoods here in Southern Maryland keep our antennae up for any unusual twists and turns of phrase.
Given the constant state of flux and expansion of English, it should come as no surprise that one estimate now puts the number of words in the language at about 1.1 million. Merriam-Webster and the Oxford English Dictionary would take at least a quarter-million off that total, but suffice it to say, there are a lot of words from which to choose to communicate in English. And yet we all know some folks who rely on a dozen or fewer salty selections.
Merriam-Webster, long one of the paladins of American verbal expression, recently revealed its word of the year for 2019. That word is “they.”
How could a simple pronoun command such attention? Easy. It’s because the original use of the word has been expanded to reflect a more inclusive idea.
In addition to its longtime meaning, “they” is now also used singularly to refer to a person whose gender identity is nonbinary (a word that itself was just added to the Merriam-Webster.com compendium in September). So it’s a gender-neutral pronoun. Merriam-Webster also added “themself” to its official list for the same reason.
While “they” may be increasingly common in modern language as English speakers strive for more inclusive words, its use as a singular pronoun is not new. As Merriam-Webster writes, “English famously lacks a gender-neutral singular pronoun to correspond neatly with singular pronouns like ‘everyone’ or ‘someone,’ and as a consequence ‘they’ has been used for this purpose for over 600 years.”
And thanks to this added meaning of “they,” searches for it on Merriam-Webster were up by 313% compared to 2018.
So it might create a roadblock for a reader the first couple of times you spot it, since the pronoun and singular verb don’t sound to the ear as if they agree. But we’ll get used to it. It took a while for the courtesy title “Ms.” to catch on as well.
While the dictionary didn’t officially select a runner-up for word of the year, it did note that searches for the phrase “quid pro quo” spiked 644% from last year. The Latin phrase, literally translated as “something for something,” is defined by the dictionary as “something given or received for something else” and as “a deal arranging a quid pro quo.” The phrase has come up repeatedly this fall in the impeachment hearing of Donald Trump.
The Oxford English Dictionary’s entry for 2019 word of the year is not a word at all, but a phrase: “climate emergency.” Like the Merriam-Webster choice of “they” as its word of 2019, it’s selected to help express the mood, ethos or general social preoccupations of the year, or something that could have potential for a term of lasting cultural significance. Eggheads would perhaps even call it America’s current zeitgeist.
OED defines climate emergency as “a situation in which urgent action is required to reduce or halt climate change and avoid potentially irreversible environmental damage resulting from it.” The organization said earlier this month it has monitored a steep increase in discussions about climate change, as well as an escalation in the sense of urgency about the situation. Usage of the term “climate emergency” is up nearly 11,000% over the previous year, according to the dictionary’s data.
As for Dictionary.com, which also annually picks a hot word, the choice for 2019 of “existential” is somewhat related.
Existential has two meanings: “of or relating to existence” and “concerned with the nature of human existence as determined by the individual’s freely made choices.” The word was primarily searched in conjunction with climate change, gun violence and democratic institutions, Dictionary.com said. “It captures a sense of grappling with the survival — literally and figuratively — of our planet, our loved ones, our ways of life,” Dictionary.com wrote in a post announcing its pick. “But, existential also inspires us to ask big questions about who we are and what our purpose is in the face of our various challenges — and it reminds us that we can make choices about our lives in how we answer those questions.”
So here’s hoping those words and phrases give you food for thought. In 2020, a presidential election year, stay alert with us for what terms will stick out.