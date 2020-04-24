The demand is there, and so is the supply

“Doesn’t matter if it’s a tornado, hurricane, whatever, people are always going to keep drinking and smoking,” an employee at one of the seven liquor stores in St. Mary’s County with drive-thru service said last week.
Let’s start this discourse by pointing out that many people in our community have serious and dangerous addictions to alcohol. This editorial by no means is making light of their ongoing struggles.
But for many other folks, their nerves frazzled by pandemic-induced social distancing, social isolation and social upheaval, taking brief solace and finding relaxation with an adult beverage might be just the ticket. And there are places open for them to go, buy and leave.
As we reported this week, although sit-down bars have been shuttered for the past month or so, deemed as nonessential businesses, Gov. Larry Hogan (R), in concert with Comptroller Peter Franchot (D), did ease up on some of the usual restrictions involving the sale and distribution of potent potables intended for off-site consumption. Part of that has been allowing liquor stores to offer takeout, curbside delivery and, in the case of seven such businesses in St. Mary’s, drive-thru sales of alcohol.
St. Mary’s is well acquainted with the notion of drive-thru imbibers. There was a time when quite a number of the county’s licensed liquor establishments offered “to-go cups,” literally a Styrofoam drink container holding a gin and tonic, or rum and Coke, or whatever was the paying customer’s pleasure. You can just imagine the proprietor handing a tray of to-go cups to a carload of partiers and sending them on their merry way. Retrospectively, the irresponsibility of such business exchanges is unfathomable.
Thankfully, that toxic cocktail of not just encouraging drinking and driving, but aiding and abetting it, was abolished just before Christmas of 1984 by the St. Mary’s liquor board. By the late 1980s, no new liquor stores were allowed to offer drive-thru windows at all. The seven businesses already so equipped — International Beverage in Lexington Park, ABC Liquors in California, Capt. Sam’s in Bushwood, DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville, Fred’s Liquors and Lighthouse Liquors in Charlotte Hall and Village Liquors in Chaptico — still provide drive-thru service because they were grandfathered in. But they’re not selling to-go cups, of course.
During this weird season of the coronavirus, those seven establishments are leading the way, offering their usual wares in creative ways, as well as food and coffee.
Other liquor stores and bars are doing what they can to stay afloat as well. And here’s a twist: One business also sells takeout cocktails in sealed Mason jars. The liquor board at first prohibited the practice this spring, but has since relented. Anyway, the emergency rules about what constitutes a “sealed” container varies from inspector to inspector, we were told this week. In a way, it recalls a time in St. Mary’s when high-octane beverages stored in jars were of the homemade variety. So to a degree, maybe what goes around comes around.
This area has had an odd history with legally produced alcohol, more to the point of who could drink it. There was no minimum drinking age until the end of Prohibition, when the state set that at 21. Then, in 1973, St. Mary’s became the third Maryland county (after Prince George’s and Montgomery) to partially drop the legal drinking age to 18.
That spirit, so to speak, had a lot to do with the Vietnam War. If young men could be compelled to fight and die through a military draft, the thinking went, they should also be allowed to enjoy a cold draft beer. Or a glass of wine, because those were the two alcoholic beverages those from 18 to 20 could legally quaff. Hard liquor was only for those 21 and older. Strange logic there, as if beer and wine could not get someone as tipsy as whiskey or vodka.
More sober heads prevailed in the General Assembly within a decade, of course, and in 1982 the drinking age for everyone and in every category of such refreshment returned to 21, where it is today.
So if you feel you might sometimes need a responsible sip of something to help ease you through these bizarre times, you know where to find it. And in patronizing these establishments, you could be helping write another chapter in St. Mary’s long history with hooch.