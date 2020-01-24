Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.
Once again, that’s the theme of Catholic Schools Week, which runs this Sunday, Jan. 26, through Saturday, Feb. 1. Here in St. Mary’s County, the birthplace of religious tolerance in the English-speaking New World, there are now six Catholic schools, educating about 1,600 students overall.
Four schools are under the control of the Archdiocese of Washington, one is independently operated, and St. Mary’s Ryken High School is run by the Xavierian Brothers religious order. It serves about 700 students from throughout Southern Maryland.
Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown is supported by three parishes, and reported 231 students enrolled this year, down about 20 from last school year.
Little Flower School in Great Mills is the county’s oldest Catholic school, which had its beginnings in 1887. It is hanging in there with 132 students, about the same as last year.
Mother Catherine Academy in Helen, founded as Mother Catherine Spalding School, determined five years ago that its only path to survival in the face of dwindling enrollment was to break away from archdiocesan control. It has 178 students this year, an increase of 15. It is fed by five Catholic churches in that part of the county.
St. John’s School in Hollywood faced a major crisis in February 2010, when snow pack from a blizzard crushed part of its roof — thankfully on a Saturday when no one was there. But from that challenge, and insurance money combined with donors, the school rebuilt and expanded, and is now in better shape than before the blizzard. The 10-year anniversary of the snowstorm is approaching, and St. John’s now has the highest enrollment of local Catholic schools with 235.
St. Michael’s School in Ridge came back from the brink a few years ago thanks to some 11th-hour financial help from its community. It stands a bit more steadily now, and is in its second century with 144 students (although that number is down 18 from last year).
So the news is generally good for Catholic schools, but a building in the 7th District stands as a stark reminder of what can happen when parish and community support waiver. Holy Angels Sacred Heart School was closed in 2009 by the archdiocese for being nearly half a million dollars in arrears after its enrollment and revenue continued to spiral downward.
Indeed, long gone are the days when the nuns from the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth ruled the roost. Schools then could operate much more cheaply with those dedicated sisters as teachers. Today, with lay teachers in the classrooms, who are certainly no less dedicated but who have families to support, salaries have needed to be at least somewhat competitive with how the St. Mary’s public schools pay.
Suffice it to say, those who teach in Catholic schools here in the 21st century do so because they are committed to offering smaller class sizes, which translates into more individual attention — all seasoned overtly with Catholic values.
And it’s that spirit and commitment that Catholic Schools Week celebrates and lauds.
Catholic schools benefit the community in many ways — and in a practical sense, save the public schools from overcrowding. The National Catholic Education Association, an advocate of Catholic Schools Week since its start in 1974, says based on an average cost per pupil of public education nationally of $12,608, Catholic schools save $24 billion a year. That’s notable.
Families who choose to send their children to Catholic school pay twice to do so, once in their taxes for all schools, and once in tuition. So there’s a commitment there that reflects confidence in the local leadership of those Catholic schools.
The archdiocese that controls four of St. Mary’s Catholic schools has come under considerable scrutiny in the past few years, rising to the level of a crisis of confidence among many. There is still a lot of healing that needs to take place, but a new archbishop, the Rev. Wilton Gregory, is shepherding the parishes and schools in hopefully a better direction.
Gregory will be in the county again next week (he was in Lexington Park on Wednesday) as he celebrates Mass at Mother Catherine Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10:15 a.m. That service is one of many events being planned by Catholic schools here to commemorate the special week.
Let’s hope these schools have a solid future, giving them something to really celebrate for a long time to come.