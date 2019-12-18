Holiday shopping is full throttle for many folks, and many have already taken care of everything on their lists.
There is one gift, however, that normally isn’t purchased or wrapped until the very last minute. It’s a four-legged present that usually comes with quite a price tag to include years’ worth of upkeep for feeding, medical bills and general comfort.
We’re talking about pets — dogs and cats, to be more precise.
There are many animal lovers out there who commonly wag an admonishing finger at those who might plan to give a pet as a surprise gift. And with good reason. Dogs and cats bought in pet stores can be quite expensive and, depending on the animal’s breed and age, can require hours of work every day on the part of their owners. And like with a child, that pet’s needs can’t be ignored or put off.
In addition, most people generally aim to present puppies or kittens as gifts, which need even more time, training and care. Remember, they’re baby animals. They require attention. And in the case of children who receive pets as Christmas presents, it’s no secret that the ones who wind up devoting the most time to caring for the animal are often the parents.
But don’t entirely rule out giving a pet as a gift this holiday season. Not at all. Just make sure you think about the commitment it entails and that you’ve done your research to bring home a breed that’s best for your family, or for the family upon whom you plan to bestow this playful, furry gift.
Before you make the move, ask yourself a few questions: Does the animal have all its shots? Is it spayed or neutered? Does it require any special medication or care? Is it spunky and active, or is it a better couch companion? Does your home and property have room for it? For example, a greyhound would be a bad idea for a family living in an apartment.
Figure those out before making the investment in a pet. Otherwise, you may find the pup or kitten just isn’t a good fit and could wind up on the gift return list — a situation no one wants to see. The Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville (the local shelter used by St. Mary’s until this county eventually builds its own planned animal shelter) doesn’t need more abandoned animals. It’s trying to get people to adopt the ones it already has.
Believe it or not, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals reported a few Christmases ago that its latest research actually supports giving pets as holiday gifts. In fact, one study revealed 86% of the surveyed subjects’ gifted pets were still in the home, and 96% said the fact that they received their animals as gifts either increased or had no impact on their love or attachment to their pets.
So if you’ve done your homework, and you or your potential gift recipient are prepared for the cost and commitment it takes to care for a cat or dog, you can still give the gift of a furry friend to someone you love.
However, we encourage pet shoppers to visit a local animal shelter or rescue organization, such as the Hughesville facility, the St. Mary’s Animal Welfare League or the Animal Relief Fund. Not only will adoption be cheaper as far as upfront costs and medical costs go, but it will save a rescued animal who is in need of a loving home.
And that’s a win-win for everyone — especially for that new four-legged family member who comes tumbling into your life at the holidays with a big bow attached, ready to offer pure, unconditional love for years to come. Few things can top that.