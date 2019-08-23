This week, St. Mary’s County received information from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency’s reporting system for controlled substance transactions, revealing the top 10 pharmacies for opioid sales here.
While the numbers are a bit dated — covering the period from 2006 to 2012 — they are no less stunning. St. Mary’s patients were prescribed nearly 33 million doses of opioids in those seven years.
St. Mary’s is piling on as part of a national opioid multi-district lawsuit mainly against some major pharmaceutical giants. This means the battle has shifted to yet another front — the federal court system. The first wave of cases is set to be heard in Ohio this fall, so all eyes will be on that decision.
So in the past two years we’ve also seen:
• Our governor declare a state of emergency regarding opioids, complete with state funds and a streaming public service announcement featuring an actor from “House of Cards;”
• Our U.S. surgeon general (who grew up here) sympathetically call it more of a public health crisis — an epidemic — than a legal matter;
• Our state’s attorney crank up a new prosecutorial angle which did not even come close to the big convictions he hoped for; and
• Our state senator introduce legislation to stiffen penalties for traffickers which ultimately went nowhere.
And where are we? People are still overdosing, although thankfully the numbers have been declining. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office this week, there have been 14 fatal overdoses so far this year. In 2018, there were 31 fatal overdoses in the county, according to the St. Mary’s health department.
In August 2017, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) came down to St. Mary’s, and at a press conference, he and St. Mary’s State’s Attorney Richard Fritz (R), along with Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), announced a new aggressive stance for going after opioid and heroin dealers whose inventory proved deadly.
It all seemed pretty logical. If synthetic opiates kill, those who provide them should be dealt with as murderers.
So with that, St. Mary’s became the first jurisdiction in the state to implement the plan. The idea was to tack on more prison time for dealers by making the overdose deaths of their victims a “depraved heart” second-degree murder rap. Fritz said according to state sentencing guidelines, the maximum for second-degree murder is 30 years in prison, and that a drug dealer found guilty of that offense could get 20 more years for the related distribution offense.
“This is a new shot across the bow of every single drug dealer in St. Mary’s County,” Fritz said two summers ago. “For $50, they do not mind killing our children, our wives, our fathers, our brothers, our sisters. This has got to stop.”
Fritz seemed confident that a “depraved heart” charge was the appropriate one for opioid dealers, since the prosecution would aim to show that drug suppliers knew all to well the risks involved.
Sounded great in theory, but it fizzled in the courthouse. In the eight big “depraved heart” cases served up by grand jury indictments and tried in Leonardtown, the prosecution went 0 for 8 in getting the longer sentence. Most of the cases ended with a guilty plea or conviction on lesser charges. One homicide case against a convicted drug dealer was dropped by prosecutors because of evidence issues, and a judge dismissed another case in its entirety after ruling that evidence agreed to by both sides did not meet the high standard for proving a required element of gross negligence.
As some legals experts had warned, such second-degree murder charges now, and those in the future, may prove tough for prosecutors to win. After all, when someone buys drugs, they become participants in dangerous illegal activity. It could be argued they know it could kill them, but make the deal anyway.
On the legislative front, freshman Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) pushed a bill to make sales of a synthetic opioid that precede an overdose death a murder offense. However, even testimony by Fritz in Annapolis this spring could not help the legislation, which died in committee. No one would be surprised if Bailey tries again in 2020. It’s not a bad idea.
So the battle goes on. It’s all about prevention, treatment and enforcement. Education, including a new curriculum item teaching students as young as third-graders about the dangers of opioids, will go a long way toward prevention. Treatment will continue to include counseling and medical assistance. And more and more people are being trained in how to administer naloxone should someone suffer an overdose.
When no one dies from heroin or opioids here, that’s when we finally win the war.