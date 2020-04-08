A growing number of St. Mary’s County citizens believe that Gov. Larry Hogan’s mandated 10-person occupancy limit for churches is illegally discriminatory.
Under new executive orders by Hogan (R), big box stores remain open allowing unlimited numbers of customers, many crammed closer than 6 feet together, with very few wiping off cart handles and virtually no one wearing a face mask. Meanwhile, our churches have been prohibited to conduct full on-site worship services for the very same populations patronizing stores like Walmart, Target, Lowes and grocery stores. This rule has significantly reduced church member contributions, a part of which go to support essential services to low-income persons, such as homeless shelters, food banks and soup kitchens. Many believe this 10-person limit constitutes unconstitutional infringement of the First Amendment Right to the free exercise of religion.
This same unfair discrimination is being applied to small businesses and their employees, who now are deprived of an opportunity to make a living (and pay taxes). A significant number are, or will shortly become, unable to pay for rent, mortgages, utilities and food for their families. This policy has placed a cruel and stressful burden on business owners and their employees, resulting in financial damage to the creditors they now are unable to pay. Daily we see news reports of sudden large downturns in the real estate and mortgage markets, which in turn are seriously endangering the banking system. Even our local newspapers are suffering from lost advertising revenue due to shuttered local businesses.
Another tragic example is the closing or curtailment of doctors’ offices resulting in postponing previously scheduled appointments and necessary medical treatments, which may result in unnecessary additional deaths. The closing of repair shop services is endangering citizens left with no choice but to operate unsafe equipment. The rule has closed social service clubs, including traditional small local watering holes, where St. Mary’s citizens congregate, many of whom have provided a lifetime of service to the community.
The 10-person occupancy restriction designed to help protect us from the coronavirus has become in many significant ways the proverbial “cure that is worse that the disease.” Therefore, to retain reasonable health protections and restore civil liberties, Gov. Hogan should immediately revise his executive orders to “at local government option, allow a 50-person occupancy limit” while continuing all recommended personal protections. This would enable churches to open for Easter services and small businesses to begin the process of reopening as well.
This citizens of St. Mary’s County deserve the option to institute this reasonably revised strategy, reversing the current draconian one-size-fits-all approach which is destructive of families, traditions and the local economy.
Hopefully, it will be implemented in time to reverse the perception by many that the governor is culpable for their various losses, leaving them to consider legal remedies to obtain relief.