Abortion is legal in the United States, but it is opposite to our basic beliefs and values as a nation. Here are some reasons.
The Declaration of Independence cites the “right to life” as the first of our basic rights. It is the most important one because without life, no other right is possible. With the Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton decisions, the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion, thereby denying that right to unborn children.
We pledge allegiance to our flag, stating that we are “one nation, under God” and pledge “justice for all.” Any nation that legalizes the unjust murder of innocent unborn children is no longer a Christian nation based on Judeo-Christian principles.
Americans believe in innocent until proven guilty at a fair trial. Some oppose the death penalty. They ignore the fact that an abortion is the death penalty and execution of an innocent unborn child.
The major differences between trials and abortions are who decides guilt or innocence and if the execution should be carried out. Before a person is executed, trials and retrials are conducted using judges, juries, witnesses and evidence to decide if the person is guilty and should be executed.
However, the Supreme Court authorized each pregnant woman to be the entire judicial system to decide if the death penalty is carried out on her obviously innocent unborn child. That authority is unique, in that it doesn’t require any justification or oversight by a person, committee, etc. Pregnant women don’t even need the knowledge or consent of the father. In the case of an abortion with RU-486 or a similar chemical, the mother is also the executioner.
Some Americans believe that abortion should be allowed in cases of rape. The Supreme Court ruled that the death penalty for rape of an adult woman (Coker v. Georgia, 1977) or child (Kennedy v. Louisiana, 2008) is unconstitutional unless the child dies. Therefore, if abortion is allowed for rape, then our new definition of justice is “Spare the guilty, execute the innocent.”
American parents believe it is their responsibility to care for the safety and welfare of their children. Some states don’t have parental notification laws to prevent an underage girl from getting an abortion without the knowledge and consent of a parent or guardian. Those states allow an abortionist to murder the parents’ grandchild, thereby making their daughter a murderer since she authorized the abortion. The abortionist is “good” because he is within the law. If the parents try to stop the abortion, they are “evil” for trying to stop him from doing his legal business.
Many people consider America to be a great nation, but one measure of a nation’s greatness is how it treats the weakest and most vulnerable of its people. Our nation legalizes, and in many cases finances, abortion of a helpless, unborn child for any or no reason at all. Most abortions are performed because the unborn child is an inconvenience.
“God Bless America” is a song we often sing hoping that God will bless our nation.
But do we really expect a just God to shower blessing or send judgements, such as plagues, pestilence, wars, etc. on a disobedient nation?
What can a nation who murdered more than 61 million innocent unborn babies expect from a God who hates shedding of innocent blood (Proverbs 6:16 & 17)?