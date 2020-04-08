On April 3, the federal government finally said that it may be a good idea for people to wear masks. It acknowledges that close to 50% of people with COVID-19 can show no symptoms but could be a carrier spreading the virus through their breath or by simply talking.
Everyone should wear a mask. First if you have COVID-19 and you are not aware of it, it will significantly reduce the chance of you spreading it to others. Second, If other people have the virus, it can give you some level of protection, so long as your mask is worn properly. Remember, any mask must cover both the mouth and nose to be effective. Wearing a mask in public isn’t new. Citizens in many countries, in particular China, have been wearing masks in public for years.
The better seal you have around your nose and mouth and still able to breathe through the mask, the better off you are. When taking the mask on and off, do not handle it by the outside of the mask if you can prevent it. Always wash your hands for no less than 20 seconds as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when taking any mask off. And wash your hands routinely and often every day, especially after touching surfaces. Assume the mask is contaminated with the virus. Always be on the side of caution. If the mask is washable, have more than one mask, if possible, so that you always have a clean mask. By now everyone knows the 6-foot distance rule. However, some are not adhering to the rule for some reason. The 6-foot rule could be underestimated. It probably should be a longer distance. One scientist said 27 feet. If that’s the case, we wouldn’t talk to each other in person except by cellphones.
This virus originated in the same town in China where a Level 4 biological weapon lab is. The coincidence is too strong to be ignored. I have no doubt this is an accidentally released bio weapon. Whether it is or not, the way this is handled is to continue social distancing. Do not go anywhere unless it is absolutely necessary. Everyone should wear masks when in public. And pray that what we are told to do works and the virus dissipates, and that a cure is found and distributed to the public sooner rather than later. Prayer is always good.