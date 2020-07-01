Even as St. Mary’s County moves slowly — and we pray, safely — from the coronavirus pandemic, families in our county suffer from job loss and other hardships. These hardships could increase once the moratorium on evictions and utilities shutoffs is lifted.
At such times, many turn to the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services for help with medicine, transportation, food and utilities and many other needs.
The Maryland Association of Social Services Boards Foundation is comprised entirely of volunteers who serve on local boards in all 23 counties in the state of Maryland.
In St. Mary’s, our Social Services Advisory Board has started an outreach called A Better St. Mary’s/MASSB. Our mission is to provide financial assistance to support at risk families, children and vulnerable adults.
We hope to assist families with rental or utilities arrearages, allowing them to remain in their homes. As a result of the recent global pandemic, the number of families needing assistance in our county is expected to rise exponentially.
Additionally, we provide support in the form of medical supplies and emergency repairs for the elderly, which allows them to remain in their homes.
Many of the COVID-19 outbreaks have occurred in nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. Any help we can provide to the elderly to keep them in their homes will better help ensure their safety.
The MASSB Foundation, working through local boards, serves thousands of Maryland’s most vulnerable citizens each year. Please consider donating whatever you can afford to our organization to help your less fortunate neighbors. Please make your checks payable to MASSB Foundation, and mail them to: A Better St. Mary’s/MASSB, P.O. Box 1342, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Donations can also be received via credit card at www.massbfoundation.org. Please add a note to say that the donation is for St. Mary’s County.
All donations are 100% tax deductible, and because we are an all-volunteer organization, you will have the comfort of knowing that your funds will go directly to those in need.
Thank you for your kindness and your support.