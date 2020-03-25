It is said that sometimes people “cannot see the forest for the trees” when small details obscure the broader view, or “tunnel vision” occurs when awareness suffers from a very narrow perspective. We see the appearance of something rather than the thing itself. Attention is diverted from the actual object or purpose.
Often, to garner public support, a manipulative pretext is used to hide the real reasons for decisions and actions. David Gibbs, professor of history at the University of Arizona, argues that there are two forms of pretexts. An “orchestrated pretext” involves “the deliberate manufacture of key events to be used as pretexts,” and a “pretext of convenience” is when “events occur fortuitously and serve to justify a preexisting program.” Gibbs further explains: “The two types of pretexts have this in common: In both cases, the public is fundamentally misled regarding the true motivation.”
Is the occurrence of the coronavirus in communist China, whether naturally occurring or manmade, and its subsequent worldwide spread and effects, whether negligent or intentional, a pretext for the attainment of geopolitical and economic goals? Is it merely a coincidence that the virus effectively served to suppress growing civil unrest and protests in China, for example, in Hong Kong? Was a biological agent used instead of military intervention, which may explain the concealment of the outbreak for two months?
In the “trade war” with communist China, and the socialist Democrats’ campaign against capitalism and President Trump’s re-election, the virus is a functional weapon in economic and political warfare. Is its timing and influence in a U.S. presidential election year only a coincidence? Recall that the Democrats have repeatedly said that Trump could not be defeated if the economy remained prosperous. It is self-evident that communist China does not want to see Trump re-elected.
We are witnessing an economy devastated by unconventional and psychological warfare against the American people, aided by the spreading of fear and panic through the social and news media. Note the incorrect use of the emotionally charged word “pandemic” instead of the appropriate terms “outbreak” or “epidemic” to describe specific health conditions inside of the United States.
COVID-19 pales in comparison to the more virulent seasonal influenza. A political overreaction to the virus is compounding its detrimental effects through self-inflicted harm. Politicians and bureaucrats use the excuse of the “worst-case scenario” to rationalize their actions, which may magnify conditions. The remedy prescribed is worse than the illness. Containment of the disease should target infected, exposed and vulnerable people instead of statewide, one-size-fits-all, interventions that are lacking in necessity and proportionality.
In Maryland, as of Tuesday morning, a total of 349 confirmed virus cases and three deaths does not justify profound adverse consequences for the civil liberties and economic status of over six million residents. Defeating the virus may become a Pyrrhic victory that inflicts a catastrophic toll of direct and collateral social and economic damage far exceeding that of the disease alone — a manmade fiasco.
An “abundance of caution” appears to be suffering from a scarcity of common sense.