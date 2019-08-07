So, you want to bring some wildlife into your yard?
Of course, you have to live near some kind of habitat where there are wild creatures. You are not going to see much wildlife if you live on the 30th floor of a high rise.
The easiest thing to do first is to put up a bird feeder. There are different types of bird seed, but a general kind will attract several types of birds. As the birds feed, along with all the squirrels that will come, they will knock lots of bird seed off the feeder and onto the ground. There the mice, moles and voles will come to feed. Soon the snakes will realize that your yard is a good place to find a meal.
You can plant all kinds of things that attract several species of animals. Groundhogs will come if you plant black-eyed Susans. After they finish the black-eyed Susans, they will help themselves to all kinds of green plants such as lettuce, kale and spinach. Plant some apple trees and the squirrels will steal the apples when they are the size of golf balls and still green. Plant some sweet corn and the raccoons will come, take a couple bites out of an ear, drop it, and get a fresh ear. As soon as cherries start to get a little color from green, the birds will devour them. Your garden will look like a smorgasbord to the deer. When they come to my yard, one of the first things they see and eat are the daylily flowers. Inside the garden, many things seem to be fair game, including tomatoes, cucumbers and all the green leafy vegetables. Even a little turtle will take a few bites out of a tomato if it can reach one close to the ground.
If you leave your cat out at night, you may not ever see it again if you have a coyote around. If you leave the dog food out at night you will find the bowl cleaned out by a fox, raccoon or opossum. That is what happens when you plant a flower show and a salad bar — everything looks yummy.