Brandon Russell’s Nov. 6 letter to the editor headlined “Commissioners need to put their egos aside and give that money back to the public library” accuses the commissioners of financially penalizing the library for the deviant drag queen event; brazenly ignoring the fervent demands of a dozen people to do so — the so-called “will of the public;” having created a detrimental and dangerous precedent; and, exhibiting a “lack of leadership, action, and morally and constitutionally questionable decisions.”
I will bet that Brandon Russell is a Democrat.
The relevance of $2,439.48 withdrawn from the library’s budget of $4 million is trivial. The controversy of the added expense charged to the library is a political pretense.
Assuming that the expense is an expression of disapproval of the event by the commissioners — except Michael Hewitt (R), who opposed the others — the action constitutes an affront against secular humanists and the LGBTQ community. Per political correctness, the commissioners have offended a victimized, marginalized and protected class. Accordingly, they must restore the money to the library, humbly apologize for their transgression, repent for having done wrong and kiss the offended buttocks.
The problem with this scenario is that appeasement will not placate their antagonism. Doing so will make the library a “sacred cow” above criticism. Power is the ability to direct or influence the behavior of others or the course of events. Cave in, and they will joyfully proclaim, “we made them do it.”
What will they demand next?