Nearly every day brings news of a violent attack on multiple victims, usually involving firearms. Many of these events end in death for both the innocent and the assailant. Some of these crimes stem from a workplace or personal grievance, some from ethnic, religious, racial or other prejudice, all from explosive anger and hatred.
I wonder where this toxic rage and hate is coming from? Ours is not the first generation to lose jobs, suffer financial setbacks, or engage in bigotry of all kinds. And although there have certainly been some people who have acted out with brutality, the number of acts of gratuitous violence seems unprecedented.
While the ongoing debate regarding gun control is timely and necessary, I believe we must also attempt to find the reasons for the underlying rage, hatred of self and other people, lack of self-control, and lack of compassion for others that leads to the attacks.
Why are we so angry? How has our ability to handle loss, setbacks, disappointment, even being disrespected changed? Are self-control and restraint still valuable life skills? Are human lives, our own and those of other people, intrinsically valuable, worth protecting?
I believe we must open a conversation about these questions. Until we deal with the ground beneath the actions, we are missing an essential part of the solution.
May I open the discussion with that last question: Are human lives, our own and those of other people, intrinsically valuable, worth protecting? If so, surely anger must be handled carefully and not vented freely. If human life is valuable, what gives it its value? Are individuals valuable only to the degree that they are productive, intelligent, powerful, attractive, charitable?
That definition would leave out so many of us, the very young, the very old, the sick, the disabled, surely the very ones who need protection the most.
I propose that human beings are valuable because they exist, because they are here with all of their virtues and vices, strengths and weaknesses, successes and failures. We quite rightly seek to protect other forms of life: whales, sea lions, rain forests, and endangered species of all kinds. Surely human life is also worth protecting. As a follower of Jesus Christ, I also believe that human lives are meaningful, that each person has a part to play, a reason for being, and that no one is expendable. And that means that my own anger, disappointment, and dissatisfaction must be tempered. I have no right to spew my uncontrolled rage on others who, like myself, are of incomprehensible value.
What do you think? Let’s talk.