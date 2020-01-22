This week, we celebrate the Rev. Martin Luther King’s birthday with a national holiday.
We also rally in Washington and other cities in the annual March for Life to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decisions that legalized abortions in all states in America. Those decisions occurred in January 1973, almost five years after Dr. King’s murder in April 1968 in Memphis, Tenn.
Some people might question or wonder where he would have stood on abortion.
Dr. King was a pastor and his Christian faith was the most important thing in his life. Therefore, he would have known the following Bible scriptures about abortion.
In Genesis 16:11, the angel of the Lord said to Hagar, “Behold, you are with child.” There are at least 16 other places in the Bible where a pregnant woman is defined as “with child.”
Proverbs 6:16-19 states that one of the things God hates is “hands that shed innocent blood.” In Exodus 21:22-24, God set the punishment of “ life for life ” (the penalty for murder) for killing an unborn baby.
Deuteronomy 24:16 deals with rape, incest, adultery and fornication by saying “nor shall children be put to death for their father’s sin, a person shall be put to death for his own sin.”
Dr. King would have known that adoption and Safe Haven are much better choices than abortion because In 1 Kings 3:16-27, King Solomon looked favorably on the mother. To save her baby’s life, she was willing to give her baby to a harlot who had stolen her baby, lied to her, was fighting her for custody, and was willing to have the baby killed rather than give the baby to someone else.
Dr. King would also have opposed abortion because he was a champion of justice and human rights.
The unalienable right to life in the Declaration of Independence is the most important human right because, without life, no other right is possible. With the Supreme Court decisions, that right no longer applies to unborn children.
As a pastor, Dr. King would also have cared for people’s souls and would have known that while hanging on the cross, Jesus said: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
Many people in the past didn’t understand but are now realizing their sins regarding abortion. They should always remember that God is merciful and forgiving. Even if they knew it was wrong and did it anyway, if they are truly sorry, repent and ask him, God will forgive them.
If he were still alive, Dr. King would probably be at a pro-life march or other related event this week and like his niece, Dr. Alveda King, he would probably be a major speaker encouraging people to be pro-life.
The annual March for Life on the Mall is set for this Friday, Jan. 24. The activities begin with music and singing at 11:30 a.m., a rally with speeches at noon, the March to the Supreme Court at about 1:30 p.m., and the rally and speeches at the Supreme Court at about 2:30. I am hoping for good weather so there might be an excellent turnout for those in favor of protecting life.