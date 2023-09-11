Are terms intentionally left off of Maryland's ballots?
Two years, four years, six years — 2, 4, 6, 8, who do we appreciate?
Why aren't terms on Maryland's ballots? Why don't we consider how long someone should be in office and who should be in, at the same time?
In the case of board of education, it's transition from kindergarten to elementary to middle to high school and college.
And, in the case of the criminal justice system, a 4-year sentence equals one term, an 8-year sentence is two terms, and so on.
Melissa Davis
La Plata
