The Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions joins with America in mourning the death of our brother, George Floyd, who was murdered May 25 in Minneapolis by police officers. History repeatedly demonstrates that death comes too often and too unrelentingly from acts of racial injustice. Being black in America is a death knell.
Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, national president of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, writes “African American history confirms that the cumulative impact of acts of racial violence — from black enslavement to convict leasing, from lynching to racial massacres (for example, Tulsa, Okla., in 1921 and Rosewood, Fla., in 1923), from segregation to voter disfranchisement, and from mass incarceration to killings by the police in the 21st century — has proved to be a far more virulent threat to and killer of black lives than any epidemic in our nation’s past. What must we do, then, if we truly seek to build a better world for ourselves and our children? African American history provides a threefold answer. First, we must continue to protest, but we must do so nonviolently. Second, we must support organizations and efforts that seek to create a more just society for all people (inclusive of race, religion, and sexuality), but we must do so also by calling out acts of injustice when and where we see them. Last but certainly not least, we must vote in every election, but we must do so especially in 2020.”
One of the plaques at the African American monument in Lexington Park pays tribute to African Americans in government and politics, law enforcement and military service. It reads, “African Americans have played a critical role in shaping the conscience of American politics. By their very existence, African Americans have challenged the essence of the basic principles of democracy including fairness, justice and equality for all citizens. Directly or indirectly, African Americans have served in every war since the American Revolution. They have participated as leaders at every level of government and law enforcement.”
UCAC stands firm on its commitment to a world where, as Langston Hughes put it in "I Dream a World," "black or white, whatever race you be, will share the bounties of the Earth and every man is free."
Michael Brown, Lexington Park
The writer is president and is writing on behalf of the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions.