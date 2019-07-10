In reply to Jim Hill’s June 28 letter to the editor that some oppose abortion for merely religious reasons, opposition is likely a little more fundamental than that.
There is in the heart of all people some inclination to goodness and fairness and a realization that there is a God and a heartfelt realization that some actions are just plain wrong.
The Catholic Church philosophically explains this as Natural Law, moral inclinations recognized in virtually all cultures.
These inclinations and realizations can be reasoned out and explained to others in a convincing manner.
Many of these inclinations are so basic they are included in the Ten Commandments. So lying and stealing and killing are easily reasoned and sensed to be inherently wrong actions.
Taking the life of an unborn human is also reasoned and sensed to be wrong on many levels. For one, it goes against the natural inclination to nurture an innocent human life. It is taking the life of one who has no means of defense; it is bullying in the extreme.
While there is disagreement as to when the unborn is considered human, making that judgment at some intermediate level and making it with confidence seems a little quick. It is a stretch to say the unborn is not a person just before natural birth yet is fully human a few minutes after. It takes some training to think like that. There are more reasons as well.
So calling opposition merely religious is an oversimplification and sometimes just an excuse to argue for an action you know is wrong.