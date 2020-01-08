How much farmland is St. Mary’s County willing to sacrifice to solar power-generating facilities?
Lightsource Renewable Energy Development LLC plans to build a large-scale 20-megawatt photovoltaic generating facility on part of the approximately 282-acre Temple Bar Farm south of Lexington Park. The facility, dubbed the Whitetail Solar Project, would consume an 81-acre portion of the farm.
Temple Bar Farm is located in the Rural Preservation Zoning District. The overarching purpose of the RPD is to protect farmland and open space. The farm is in a priority preservation area designated by the county’s comprehensive plan as land targeted for conservation. The soil at the farm is comprised predominantly of Beltsville silt loam soil, which is some of the most prime and productive farmland in the county.
The owner of Temple Bar Farm has the right to utilize the property to its highest and best use, but there seems to be a disconnect in our land-use regulations between targeting farmland for preservation while permitting farmland to potentially be used for a commercial solar facility. Some people recognize this disconnect exists. The citizens who testified on the proposed project at the Dec. 2 Maryland Public Service Commission public comment hearing, including myself, supported solar power, but they also expressed opposition to the loss of farmland. One witness suggested that using the property for solar power would be better than converting it to a residential subdivision. Legislation passed in 2012 limits residential development of the 282 acres to seven houses, which would probably not be profitable for the owner.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, between 1992 and 2017, St. Mary’s County lost 15,688 acres of farmland, mostly to development. Passage of the 2019 Maryland Clean Energy Jobs Act raised the state’s goal for energy production from renewable sources, which will accelerate efforts to build solar power-generating plants on open land in Maryland. Consequently, farmland located in the rural areas of the state will become a preferred target for such facilities, potentially challenging the economic viability of farming by taking more land out of crop production and driving up land prices.
St. Mary’s County government is woefully unprepared to address solar projects in our county. The Whitetail Project is scheduled for a public hearing before the zoning board of appeals tomorrow, Jan. 9. Lightsource is requesting conditional-use approval to build a major utility in the RPD. Here’s the problem: The zoning ordinance is silent on solar power-generating facilities. The ordinance contains two entire pages of text regarding small wind-energy systems, but nothing about solar facilities. The ordinance chapter for major utilities, which is what the appeals board will be deliberating, merits only seven lines of text, but nothing about solar. There’s not much guidance in the ordinance for the board or the public.
So, how much farmland are we willing to sacrifice for solar power? Should a percentage of the remaining 61,800 acres of farmland be zoned for solar? Should solar be permitted in priority preservation areas or directed elsewhere? Should the commissioners enact a moratorium on major commercial solar plants in the county until these and other questions are answered? You decide, then call your commissioner.