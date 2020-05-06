Relay For Life of St. Mary’s County has lots of love for our wonderful community. We all have been impacted by COVID-19 but we will not let it beat us — just like our many survivors of cancer who live among us.
We had to make a hard decision, but it is the right decision to cancel the 2020 survivors reception/Relay For Life event that was scheduled for June 6 at the county fairgrounds.
We want to thank our many volunteers, including the entire event leadership team, all of our team captains and team members and our sponsors: Bon Appetit of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Panera Bread, Logan Bakes, Olive Garden, St. James Deli, Cracker Barrel, Enso’s Coffee, SMECO, Ridgell’s Baymart, Papa John’s, Clark’s Flooring, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, Southern Maryland Toyota, Tidewater Dental, Askey Askey and Associates, Jahn Corp., Dyson’s Building Center, Molly’s Sign Shop, Firehouse Subs, Blue Crabs baseball and all of our donors.
We have decided to transform this year’s Relay For Life into a fall relay rally and kickoff. We could not skip this year without celebrating our survivors, remembering those we have lost due to cancer, and fight back with those who are currently battling cancer.
We also want to recognize our local sponsors and thank our many volunteers.
We would like to take this opportunity to invite our community to the county fairgrounds Oct. 31 for a morning full of love, support and celebration. Cancer never sleeps, never quarantines, never retreats. Cancer is treatable and beatable.
Together, we can attack cancer from every angle and create a world with more birthdays.
Get involved. We will be having planning meetings for our October celebration (via Zoom). We need your assistance and support.
o get involved, please contact our American Cancer Society partner, Jermell Stills, at Jermell.Stills@cancer.org) local co-event lead, Joanne Goldwater, at jagoldwater@gmail.com or me, Tom Cavanagh, at stcavanagh@yahoo.com). Look for more details on social media at St. Mary’s County Relay For Life.
If you just learned that you have cancer, trust the information and research on the ACS website: www.cancer.org.
If you are fighting cancer or you are a caregiver, use the resources that are available: free lodging near hospitals in D.C. and at the Hope Lodge in Baltimore; the “Look Good Feel Good” program and cancer survivors support group at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital; free rides to treatment; smoking cessation programs at the St. Mary’s County Health Department; and the 24/7 Cancer Helpline at 800-227-2345.