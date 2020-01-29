If you are going to use data to make your point, your data should have two primary qualities: it should be both accurate and relevant. Data used in Linda McLaughlin’s Jan. 15 letter endorsing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future (school funding) was neither of these.
The statement was made that 45% of Maryland public school students live in poverty, more than double what it was in 1990. First, put that number into your thinker, and give it a sanity test. Does it seem reasonable to you that we’ve had an enormous increase in poverty in the last generation, and that almost half of our children are impoverished? If you answered no, your intuition is correct. Statistically, slightly less than 1 in 10 Marylanders live in poverty (slightly higher for children), and poverty in the U.S. has gone down since 1990. So where did the writer get these figures? Distressingly, they are displayed on the Maryland State Educators Association web page (http://marylandeducators.org/hot-issues/school-funding).
How did someone come up with such an incorrect conclusion? Perhaps the MSEA is equating use of reduced-price lunches with “poverty.” It is true that about 45% of public schoolers are eligible for those. However, the criteria are vastly different for a reduced price lunch. A family of five can make $55,000 a year and be eligible. In contrast, the income definition for poverty for a family of five is less than $29,240 annually. As to how anyone calculates the poverty rate has more than doubled since 1990, I have no idea. In summary, the data are severely misleading.
Secondly, why would someone quote poverty statistics to endorse a school funding initiative? Poverty is caused by family breakdown, lack of good jobs, and other factors. It is not up to our public school system to deal with it, nor did the writer (nor the MSEA web site) coherently tie the proposed Blueprint to the poverty problem. The “poverty” data are largely irrelevant.
The letter goes on to allude to teacher salaries, claiming Maryland should emulate New Jersey and Massachusetts. In so doing, the author conveniently chose two states who pay their teachers the most in the country, and whose teachers live in very high-cost areas. This is a classic example of what is known as “cherry-picking” your data for your own use, and is not a solid debating point.
Lastly, the letter quotes a study claiming that our schools are underfunded by $2 million per school, almost $3 billion statewide, annually. Well, that is one study. I find it remarkable how Maryland can be 11th among the 50 states in per-pupil spending, and be a state which has increased funding per student (adjusted for inflation) since 2008 (source: CBPP budget analysis, quoted on the MSEA newsfeed) yet still be underfunded by almost $3 billion a year. Once again, the data is sadly misleading.
I look forward to a robust discussion on the Blueprint and the associated Kirwan commission recommendations. We may learn specifics such as how much of the proposed increase will go to teacher compensation (which I fully support); or other items like class size reduction or the public taxpayer funding of programs for 3- and 4-year-olds. I also look forward to the MSEA ceasing to cherry-pick faulty and irrelevant statistics to endorse their case, which is worthy enough on its own merits.