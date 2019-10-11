I am writing to correct a quote attributed to me in the Wednesday, Oct. 2, article, “NAACP chief calls for more black teachers.”
The reporter’s inaccurate sentence states “Walthour added that since the school system is now focusing on educational equity, teacher diversity has been put on the back burner.” These were her words, not mine.
I called the reporter to request a correction and was told that she stood by the accuracy of the quote. She was supported by the editor, who suggested that I write this letter to make the correction.
My statement, for the record is, “Since the school system is now focusing on a state mandated educational equity policy, teacher diversity has to be a priority and can’t be put on the back burner.” Honesty and integrity are important to me, and I stand by this statement that reflects both.
The state has mandated that each school system write an educational equity policy using the state requirements for policy development. In reference to equity in staffing, the state requires that an equity lens be used in all staff recruiting, hiring, retention and promotion decisions (processes). And that an equity lens be used in reviews of all staff (including administrators, teacher and instructional leader candidates), curriculum, pedagogy, professional learning, instructional materials and assessment design.
I chair the education committee for the NAACP and have served in this role for over 15 years. A high priority of the NAACP has been equity in staffing in our public schools. We have worked collaboratively with the county’s public schools to surmount the barriers of recruiting and retaining teachers of color. Our advocacy for all staff includes improving salaries, staffing, school safety and more.
The population of students of color in the system is approximately 26%. African American students make up 18% and Hispanic students 7.5% with Asian, American Indian/Alaskan Native and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders making up less than 5%. Teachers of color represent approximately 10% (133) of the teaching staff. White teachers make up 89.8% (1,196).
State law requires that staff at all levels represent the percentage of students of color reflected in the school system. Of the 117 new professional staff hired, 17.95 % reflect teachers of color. While we are making some progress, Superintendent Scott Smith and administrative staff all agree with the NAACP president, William “BJ” Hall, that we need to do better. We have been and are working together to ensure equity, not only in the area of staffing but in all areas that affect the achievement and well-being of students.
I serve on the SMCPS Educational Equity Task Force. We are charged with reviewing the state’s policy requirements and recommending a draft policy for the school board to review and adopt. Teacher diversity is an integral part of this policy. Regulations will be developed and adopted to ensure that the public schools are complying. Equity in staffing is on the forefront of the work we are doing with the county’s schools.